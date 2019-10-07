Save $50 on Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds at Amazon

Have Apple events lost their shine? ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes sits down with Karen Roby to discuss if Apple events help sell iPhones, or are they a tool Apple uses to reassure investors and journalists? Read more: https://zd.net/2N9Xhoy

It's not often that Apple marks down its hardware -- including anything under its Beats brand. But it surprised everyone this week, by discounting the Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds on Amazon. For a limited time, they're 20% off.

See it now:

Beats Powerbeats Pro for $199.95 at Amazon

The headphones now cost $199.95, down from their usual $249.99. We price-checked them, and this is the best price we've spotted so far on the Powerbeats Pro, which originally debuted last spring. They feature Apple's H1 wireless chip, hands-free "Hey Siri" voice functionality, the ability to switch between paired Apple devices, and Lightning charging.

We reviewed them in May and found them to be the antithesis of Apple's $199 AirPods: The AirPods forgo buttons for touch controls, while the Powerbeats Pro has three buttons; the AirPods are one size, while the Powerbeats Pro have interchangeable tips and are adjustable; the AirPods weren't designed for athletes, while Powerbeats Pro were made with fitness buffs in mind; and the AirPods are minimalistic, while the Powerbeats Pro aren't as much.

If any of that interests you, all four colors of the PowerBeats Pro are now on sale at Amazon -- no promo required.

See it now:

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.