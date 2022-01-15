Save on the top five password managers of 2022

StackCommerce

A new year means new security needs. These five top-rated password managers will help you protect your identity and files through 2022 and beyond.

1. Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Enpass combines password management features with active cybersecurity auditing that's earned it 4.4 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot. Track breaches to ensure your data hasn't been exposed, divide personal and work data into separate vaults, and check the security of your passwords against current standards to find and change vulnerable passwords.

2. The Essential NordVPN & Password Manager 2-Year Subscription Bundle

This bundle combines the top-rated NordVPN, with 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store and 4.4 on the Google Play store, with the highly praised NordPass password manager. Combined, they encrypt your traffic and protect your passwords, making it doubly difficult for thieves and malicious actors to steal your data.

3. Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription

With millions of users, Sticky Password is designed to create layers of security. For non-essential sites, you can log in instantly without typing, while stronger security can be applied to other passwords. Biometric tools and cloud-free Wi-Fi synchronization add more protection, leading to it becoming a PC Mag Editor's Choice.

4. Password Boss Premium: Lifetime Subscription (3 Devices)

Password Boss was rated four out of five stars by the editors of PC Mag for its focus on ease of use. The software generates, stores, and auto-fills passwords simply so you can log in and get to work. It also makes sharing passwords with family for streaming services a simple, painless process, perfect for less tech-savvy family members.

5. SplashID Pro: Lifetime Subscription

One of CSO Online's top password managers, SplashID quickly syncs sensitive materials to the cloud, over Wi-Fi, or not at all. It stores your five most recent backups to ensure nothing is accidentally lost and offers tools to share records as needed securely.

Prices are subject to change.