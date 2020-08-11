Save up to $2,000 on RAM for your 27-inch iMac 5K with OWC

Thinking of buying the new 2020 27-inch iMac 5K? Here's how you can save yourself hundreds, even thousands, or dollars.

Buy the 8GB model and upgrade the RAM with an OWC kit.

I've written before about how expensive RAM is from Apple, and how buying the RAM and fitting it yourself is a great way to save money. But for some, there's always that feeling that they might buy the wrong thing and make a mistake.

This is where OWC, a trusted name when it comes to Mac upgrades and accessories, come in. The company has released highly competitive memory upgrades for the new iMac.

Worried about damaging your iMac? OWC has put together an instructional video to show you how easy it is.

"Customers who purchase the new 27-inch iMac 5K are getting the most powerful iMac Apple has ever offered," said Larry O'Connor, OWC Founder and CEO. "OWC is here to help those iMac buyers take their new machine to the max, with the largest memory upgrades at the biggest savings, to help give our customers the best possible experience for their work and creations."

All RAM is backed by OWC's limited lifetime warranty.