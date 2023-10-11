'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Say goodbye to your AirPods Pro 2 bugs with this new firmware update
Just recently, Apple announced a firmware update that leveled up the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) (currently 24% off for October Prime Day) experience for iOS 17 and MacOS Sonoma users with much-anticipated capabilities, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume.
On Wednesday, Apple dropped another AirPods Pro firmware update, and here's how it will improve your experience even further.
Also: The AirPods Pro 2 are better than ever, and are at an all-time low price for the last day of October Prime Day
After Apple updated the AirPods Pro firmware to 6A301, which leveled up the AirPods Pro as mentioned above, some bugs ensued, which is typical with a major software update. A prime example is the extreme iPhone 15 overheating users were experiencing due to a bug in iOS 17.
The new firmware, 6A303, will help address the bugs from the previous update for both AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Lightning and USB-C models.
Apple didn't reveal many specific details about the update, with its release notes saying that version 6A303 includes "Bug fixes and other improvements."
Also: The best October Prime Day Apple deals
The firmware updates happen automatically over the air while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of an Apple device like your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi.
If you want to double-check whether your AirPods have the latest firmware, all you have to do is visit Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone or iPad that has the most recent iOS and iPadOS, click on the "i" icon next to the name of your AirPods and scroll down to find the firmware version.