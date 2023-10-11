'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best October Prime Day Apple deals
Have you been looking for a new iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, or pair of AirPods, but don't want to pay full price? During Amazon's October Prime Day sale, which runs now through Wednesday, you can find tons of Apple devices for rare big discounts. It's a great time to buy an Apple device for yourself or as a gift, to take advantage of the sales ahead of the Black Friday shopping rush.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
Whether you're in the market for a new MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, or something else, we've found the best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals available so you can spend less time searching.
Best October Prime Day Apple deals 2023
These are the best deals we have found during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days event so far:
- Apple iPad (9th Generation) 10.2-inch: $249 (save $80)
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (save $150)
- Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 45mm: $350 (save $79)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): $500 (save $100)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 chip, 15.3-inch laptop: $1,049 (save $250)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) with M2 chip, 128GB: $1,049 (save $50)
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $329
Apple's 9th-generation, 10.2-inch iPad is the one to beat: It's got all of the functions you need in a tablet, whether you're scrolling at home or getting work done. The A13 Bionic chip gives you strong graphics performance, and the Ultra Wide front camera bring your video calls and selfies to the next level. Grab one for $80 off during October Prime Day.
Read more: Apple iPad (2021) review
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $429
The Apple Watch Series 8 product line is also on sale at Amazon. We've spotted a $79 discount on an Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) model with GPS connectivity and a Midnight sport band.
Read more: Apple Watch 8 review: A sleeper hit
- Current price: $480
- Original price: $549
If you are hunting for a pair of premium headphones, you can enjoy a $70 discount on a pair of Apple headphones. These Apple AirPods Max headphones are wireless and include quality sound with active noise cancellation technologies.
Read more: AirPods Max review: Stunning sound and performance
- Current price: $1,049
- Original price: $1,299
Apple's MacBook Pro laptop range remains a popular option for workers and students alike. While the price point can be eye-watering for higher specs, during sales events, you can take advantage of decent discounts. Currently, you can save $250 on a 2022 MacBook Pro model with a 13-inch Retina display, an M2 chip, and 256GB storage.
Read more: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) review
More October Prime Day Apple deals
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's event, officially known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct.11.
The 48-hour sales event, which bridges the time between July's extremely successful Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday week, will run in 19 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, and Australia.
While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is always an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members and designed to lure more consumers into the Prime fold, if you aren't a member, this doesn't mean you are excluded. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How did we choose these Amazon October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals with solid discounts (or those that are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and historical price trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
