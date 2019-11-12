Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD: High-speed storage for gamers

Need a fast SSD? Seagate has you covered with the new FireCuda 520 SSD, the company's fastest ever solid-state drive.

The FireCuda 520 SSD is compatible with all PCle Gen4 motherboards, offering 1.5x faster read-write speeds compared to PCle Gen3 NVMe drives, and is compatible with the new AMD X570 chipset and third-generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors. But older systems can also benefit, since the drive is backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3 devices.

The FireCuda 520 comes as an M.2 2280 drive, and is available in 500GB, 1TB or 2TB capacities. It features plug-and-play compatibility with PCIe Gen4 motherboards delivering an extreme boost in performance as well as backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3 devices.

"Next-gen gaming is all about speed, compatibility, and flexibility," said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing and consumer solutions for Seagate. "Our FireCuda storage solutions deliver the performance, simplicity, and ingenious design to help gamers realize peak potential."

The Seagate FireCuda 520 is available immediately, and retails for $124.99 for the 500GB version, $249.99 for the 1TB version, and $429.99 for the 2TB version. It features a five-year limited warranty (1.8 million hours MTBF, and up to 2,800 TBW) and comes with the Seagate's SeaTools software that can be used to keep an eye on drive health and performance, and keep the firmware updated.

Also available from Seagate is the FireCuda Gaming Dock. At the heart of this is 4TB of HDD storage capacity and an NVMe M.2 expansion slot. It is also kitted out with a Thunderbolt 3 accessory port, DisplayPort 1.4, RJ45 ethernet network port, a 3.5mm audio-in/mic port, 3.5mm audio-out port, four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and a USB 3.1 Gen2 charge port.

The FireCuda Gaming Dock will be available soon, and retail for $349.99.

