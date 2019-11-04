The world's best power bank: The Zendure SuperTank

As we take more and more devices with us, the need for a power bank that can keep them charged up and ready to go all day long is more important than ever. What you need is a SuperTank!

The Zendure SuperTank is an absolute beast. It measures 4.7- by 2.9- by 1.6-inches and weighs in at a hefty 17.6 ounces. This is not a power bank that you're going to be able to slip into a pocket, but since this thing is perfectly capable of powering a 15-inch MacBook Pro, you don't expect ultra-portability. If that's what you want, there are plenty of power banks out there that fit the bill (such as the Zendure SuperMini).

But if you want sheer power and versatility, the SuperTank offers it.

The SuperTank has a rated capacity of 27,000mAh, or 99.9Wh, which means that it's the biggest that you can take onto an airplane. It features a single button switch, an LCD display, two USB ports, and two USB-C ports.

Zendure SuperTank Tech Specs:

Capacity : 27,000mAh/99.9Wh

: 27,000mAh/99.9Wh Size : 4.7" x 2.9" x 1.6" (119mm x 73mm x 42mm)

: 4.7" x 2.9" x 1.6" (119mm x 73mm x 42mm) Weight : 17.6oz (500g)

: 17.6oz (500g) Input : USB-C 5-20V, up to 5A, 100W

: USB-C 5-20V, up to 5A, 100W Output:

- USB-C(1) - 5-20V, up to 5A, 100W

- USB-C(2) - 5-20V, up to 3A, 60W

- USB-1 - 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W (ZEN+2.0)

- USB-2 - 5V/3A, 15W (ZEN+)

As I've already said, the SuperTank is a beast. And the more I use it, the more I'm impressed.

It can fully charge a MacBook Pro in 90 minutes, and can double your battery life. If you have a smartphone such as the iPhone XS, then you can recharge that from the SuperTank a whopping seven times.

Another handy feature of the SuperTank is its ability to recharge low-power devices that draw so little power that many power banks will ignore the load and switch off.

Another sweet feature of the SuperTank is the bidirectional USB-C port. This allows you to connect it to a laptop that's charging so the SuperTank can itself be charged up, but a long press of the power button will put the Zendure into service charging up the laptop. This makes recharging the SuperBank easy and expedient.

The SuperTank is also exceptionally robust. The stout durable composite shell (polycarbonate + ABS) gives it the ability to take whatever life -- or I -- can throw at it, and the high-gloss piano finish retains its good looks for a long time.

Another nice touch is that the ports are clearly labelled, which is a simple feature that can be sorely lacking on some power banks.

The SuperTank comes with a 1-meter USB-C-to-USB-C cable, some instructions, and a few fun stickers. No case, which is no hardship for me since these usually end up not being used (at least not for the intended purpose).

The Zendure SuperTank isn't cheap, priced at $191 from Zendure (although you can pick it up at a better price from Amazon), but it's the best power bank that I have yet tested. The capacity is exactly as stated, the build quality is superb, and it does exactly what it says it will do. The dual-USB-C ports on it make is useful as a charging hub for multiple devices, so it can do away with the need for multiple chargers.

