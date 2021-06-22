Seagate intros Exos CORVAULT block storage system

Seagate on Tuesday debuted its latest product in the mass-capacity storage category -- a hardware-based, self-healing block storage system called Exos CORVAULT. The hard-disk drive storage provider said the system is designed to streamline data management and reduce human intervention for macro edge and data center environments.

Built on the Seagate Exos 4U106 platform, the company said CORVAULT offers "five nines" availability with a maximum-density 4U chassis that can accommodate 106 drives within seven-inches of rack space. The system's dual storage controllers are powered by Seagate's new VelosCT chip, which Seagate said optimizes the drive actuators in parallel for improved performance.

Seagate said CORVAULT will be available globally in July via qualified Seagate distributors.

The new storage system comes as Seagate is beginning to see a slight rebound in revenue after a series of mixed quarters due to a slump in enterprise buying. In April, Seagate CEO Dave Mosley said the company's Q3 performance was driven by record sales of the company's high capacity nearline drives.

In February, Seagate introduced a new storage-as-a-service platform called Lyve Cloud that was developed in partnership with digital infrastructure company Equinix. Seagate said the move signaled its focus on mass data solutions tied to digital transformation initiatives.