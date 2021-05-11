ServiceNow expands into manufacturing, healthcare verticals with new Now Platform tools

IT service management firm ServiceNow on Tuesday announced its expansion into the manufacturing and healthcare verticals. The new vertical push lines up with CEO Bill McDermott's industry-focused selling model, which focuses on targeting industries looking to automate processes and rapidly evolve.

ServiceNow also announced bevy of updates and new features across its portfolio, all tied to the company's virtual Knowledge 2021 event taking place this week.

ServiceNow's expansion into the manufacturing and healthcare verticals includes new industry-specific products built on its Now Platform. As part of its investment in manufacturing, ServiceNow is announcing a new Operational Technology Management service that's meant to help manufacturing companies connect IT and operational technology (OT) on a single platform.

ServiceNow is also targeting the healthcare ecosystem with a new Healthcare and Life Sciences Service Management product designed to connect cross-functional health teams and streamline the initial touchpoints between patients and healthcare and life sciences organizations.

Meanwhile, the company also introduced new capabilities for its Vaccine Administration Management offering. Built on the company's Customer Service Management platform, ServiceNow's Vaccine Administration Management offering aims to make it easier to scale vaccine distribution, administration and monitoring.

With the new capabilities, clinicians can schedule walk-up appointments onsite, and contact center agents can schedule appointments over the phone. The idea is to provide more flexibility to recipients who lack internet access and need to schedule an appointment via phone.

ServiceNow is also announcing new capabilities for its Safe Workplace apps, which aim to help companies with return-to-work efforts.

The updates include a new Microsoft Outlook Plug-In that integrates Workplace Reservation Management capabilities directly into enterprise tools. There's also new planning capabilities within the Safe Workplace Dashboard meant to help companies make more informed decisions about returning to work, with data collected across the Safe Workplace Suite. Another new feature called Neighborhoods for Workplace Service Delivery aims help organizations manage flexible seating for teams and departments and manage traffic flow to prevent overcrowding.

ServiceNow said it has seen a more than 45% increase in Safe Workplace and Workplace Service Delivery app usage since the beginning of 2021. Of the organizations using the apps, more than 45% are using the Employee Health Screening app and more than 40% are using the Workplace Safety Management tool.

