ServiceNow embeds workflows into Microsoft Teams

ServiceNow is embedding native workflows in Microsoft Teams for self-service, case resolution and service agent collaboration.
The ServiceNow effort, which just launched the Paris release of its Now Platform, comes as Microsoft kicks off its Ignite virtual conference. Microsoft announced a bevy of products, roadmaps and services.
ServiceNow outlined the following integrations:
- Via ServiceNow, employees will be able to submit requests, receive updates on in-process work, act on notifications and chat with virtual agents and connect from within Microsoft Teams.
- Collaboration within ServiceNow IT Service Management will be available.
- Agents can launch Teams to collaborate with peers and other agents and push incident updates. Teams Meeting Extensibility will integrate ServiceNow workflows and resolve incidents from within a meeting.
The collaboration integrations between ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams follow connections between Microsoft Azure and ServiceNow Cloud Insights and ServiceNow Software Asset Management and Microsoft Azure Active Directory.
