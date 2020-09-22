ServiceNow embeds workflows into Microsoft Teams

ServiceNow is embedding native workflows in Microsoft Teams for self-service, case resolution and service agent collaboration.

The ServiceNow effort, which just launched the Paris release of its Now Platform, comes as Microsoft kicks off its Ignite virtual conference. Microsoft announced a bevy of products, roadmaps and services.

ServiceNow outlined the following integrations:

Via ServiceNow, employees will be able to submit requests, receive updates on in-process work, act on notifications and chat with virtual agents and connect from within Microsoft Teams.

Collaboration within ServiceNow IT Service Management will be available.

Agents can launch Teams to collaborate with peers and other agents and push incident updates. Teams Meeting Extensibility will integrate ServiceNow workflows and resolve incidents from within a meeting.

The collaboration integrations between ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams follow connections between Microsoft Azure and ServiceNow Cloud Insights and ServiceNow Software Asset Management and Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

