7 ways AirTags can simplify your life (beyond tracking keys)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How many times a week do you ask yourself, "Where did I put my (insert lost item here)?" I know my daily tally is too high to even count. Fortunately, my most essential tech gadgets have built-in tracking capabilities, but what about the devices that don't?
Apple AirTags' thin, pocket-sized design makes them the perfect accessory to attach to and track your personal possessions.
Sure, you've heard of looping one onto your keys or tucking it inside your wallet, but you may not have thought of using the tiny tracker to avoid the panic of lost luggage, or transform a child's favorite toy or even your car into traceable items.
Also: Tile launches new anti-theft mode, criticizes Apple's AirTag approach
Here are seven creative and surprisingly practical ways you can leverage an Apple AirTag like never before.
We've all been there. You finally snag that one open parking spot in a crowded lot, just for your excitement to turn into a post-venture fluster when you return and forget where you parked.
Keeping an AirTag in your car -- whether in the glove box or console -- can help you virtually retrace your steps to find your parking spot to the tee. And in the unfortunate event that your car is stolen or lost, the AirTag can serve as an emergency beacon and location tracker.
If you've checked a suitcase before, you're probably familiar with the pace-and-look dance around the luggage carousel, hoping your bag will be the next to come down the chute. Waiting is never fun, and the airline losing your bags is even less so.
While many people will loop an AirTag on the outside handle of their suitcase, slipping the tag within will ensure that the accessory won't be removed or fall off. Tracking your bag may not make the wait time shorter, but knowing the bag's real-time location may grant you peace of mind. If your airline loses your bag, you may even be more in the know as to your bag's location than the airport staff.
More: How to track an AirTag
Plus, an AirTag weighs just 0.39 ounce, making it a great alternative to buying heavier smart luggage for the sake of tracking -- airlines typically require you to remove the removable battery and take it as carry-on before checking a smart suitcase.
Ever lost a package in transit and all the courier can do is tell you to refresh the tracking page? Don't trust your movers? Always be in the know about where that important delivery is headed by dropping an AirTag in the shipment.
Sure, it'll cost you one AirTag (unless you're shipping to a friend or relative who can return it), but this is a great option if you're shipping a valuable item and want extra reassurance aside from the standard tracking number.
Every parent or caretaker of a young child knows of that one comfort item that they just can't lose. Stuffing an AirTag into that plushie or toy not only helps you keep track of where the child last left it but can be the most useful way to know where the child is.
Might I even suggest pairing the AirTag with a glow-in-the-dark case?
Whether you have an extra, unused AirTag lying around or already have one tucked into your wallet, consider using it as the ultimate networking tool: an NFC business card.
If you set your name and business credentials as the digital message of your AirTag, then when the accessory is tapped against another person's NFC-compatible phone or other device, they'll be able to see your contact information at a glance.
Also: This $12 one-tap business card is the ultimate networking tool
The best part is that you can still use your AirTag's original functionality for tracking personal items.
If you're a proud parent of a fur baby, your pet going missing is probably one of your biggest fears. And while it's a good idea to get your dog or cat microchipped at the vet, threading an AirTag through their existing collar is a quicker and more convenient way to track their whereabouts.
An AirTag collar holder lets you keep the tag in place without restricting your pet's neck. Plus, you can easily track your furry friend's location through your iPhone's FindMy app. My coworker's dad swears this is the most efficient way to locate his energetic pup. And, if your pet is also always on the move, it might be yours, too.
Finding your coat in a pile of identical black puffers can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. I know I'm guilty of taking the wrong jacket before. I've also made it all the way home from a restaurant to realize I was handed back a different coat than I checked.
Also: How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you
To avoid such awkwardness, consider slipping or sewing an AirTag into the pocket. It's a surefire way to give you peace of mind going into any coat check.
To reset or unpair an AirTag, you'll have to remove the battery. To remove the battery, rotate the stainless-steel battery cover counterclockwise until it lifts off. Replace the battery with a new CR2032 lithium 3V cell, and then press down on the battery until you hear a sound.
Repeat this process of removing the battery four more times (I know, it's redundant). On the fifth time, there will be a different chime than the previous, which signals that the tag is fully reset and ready to pair again. Just twist the cover back on before you do.
Unfortunately, the AirTag is not compatible with Android devices. Your best bet is an alternative Bluetooth tracker, like the Tile.
For your privacy, an AirTag's location cannot be shared with others, even if both parties are within the same Find My network.