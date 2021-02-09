Shopify's online checkout service Shop Pay to integrate with Facebook, Instagram

Shopify announced Tuesday that it's expanding its online checkout service Shop Pay to merchants selling on Facebook and Instagram. The e-commerce platform provider said the move marks the first time Shop Pay will expand beyond Shopify merchant stores.

Shopify released its one-tap checkout system under the name Shopify Pay in 2017 with an aim to help speed up the online payment process within Shopify merchant stores. When a customer uses Shop Pay for the first time, they have the option to save their payment details so that future purchases can be made with fewer clicks and forms.

Until now, Shop Pay was limited to online storefronts powered by Shopify. With this integration, Shop Pay will become available as a checkout option within Facebook Pay for Shopify merchants selling on Facebook and Instagram.

"People are embracing social platforms not only for connection, but for commerce," said Shop GM Carl Rivera. "Making Shop Pay available outside of Shopify for the first time means even more shoppers can use the fastest and best checkout on the Internet. And there's more to come: we'll continue to work with Facebook to bring a number of Shopify services and products to these platforms to make social selling so much better."

In a press release, Shopify said Shop Pay had facilitated nearly $20 billion in cumulative gross merchandise volume (GMV) since its launch. The company also claims that Shop Pay has offset 75,000 tons of carbon emissions through its program to tackle how online order deliveries contribute to carbo emissions.

Shop Pay also has an installments component that allows Shopify merchants to offer a "Buy Now, Pay Later" option to their customers at checkout. Launched in partnership with Affirm, the feature lets merchants offer their customers the option to split purchases into four equal payments over time, with no interest and no additional fees.

