Singapore's DBS and GovTech pilot Singpass face verification technology

Image: DBS

Singapore bank DBS has partnered with the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) to pilot the use of the SingPass face verification technology with the hope of speeding up the digital banking registration process.

Developed by GovTech, the face verification technology enables Singaporean citizens and permanent residents to sign up for DBS' digital banking services and bypass the need to use their ATM, credit, or debit card, and pin to complete the verification process to activate their accounts.

Instead, customers just need to select SingPass Face Verification through the DBS' mobile app when signing up for a digital service before taking a photo of themselves. The technology will then scan the user's face and match it against the Singapore government's national digital identity database. Once the match is successful, DBS will send an SMS to the user's register mobile number for verification.

The bank assured no data submitted through the process would be collected or retained.

"In line with Singapore's Smart Nation agenda, we have been introducing innovative digital solutions over the years that provide easier, more seamless ways to bank," DBS Bank head of consumer banking group Jeremy Soo said.

"Together with GovTech Singapore, we aim to support those who are journeying into digital banking for the first time, and to help foster resilient digital habits that will last for years to come."

The pilot follows a beta trial of the technology with over 100 seniors and students from ITE College West.

Beyond the pilot, DBS said plans are underway to expand the option of using the SingPass face verification technology to sign up for other products and services by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, OCBC Bank tapped into SingPass to offer customers an alternative login option to its banking app.

OCBC customers who have downloaded the SingPass Mobile app can click on the "SingPass Login" button when they launch the bank's mobile app or internet login page, and then scan the QR code to initiate the authentication process.

The new login feature was enabled with the integration of digital banking access with the country's National Digital Identity platform, said OCBC in a statement.

Meanwhile, NEC and Realeyes have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and distribute emotional analysis products globally.

Under the agreement, the pair will use NEC's biometric and video analytics technologies with Realeye's emotion analysis technology to develop products that can be used across media, entertainment, education, healthcare, and communication verticals.

"NEC has cultivated biometric authentication and video analytics technologies over many years, and we are excited to now be working in collaboration with Realeyes and their pioneering role in the new field of emotion AI," NEC senior vice president Toshifumi Yoshizaki said.

Related Coverage