SK Telecom and Ericsson complete end-to-end 5G standalone core test

Image: SK Telecom

SK Telecom and Ericsson have completed end-to-end testing of 5G standalone (SA) telecommunications, the companies announced.

The two used purely 5G systems, from handsets, radio stations, to cores, for the test.

Connection speeds doubled and data processing speeds tripled compared to the currently commercialised 5G non-standalone (NSA) networks which use both LTE and 5G networks, SK Telecom said.

In July, the telco successfully tested interoperability between a 5G SA core and a commercial network with Samsung Electronics, another telco equipment vendor of the company.

See also: Real world 5G not ready for primetime in 2019

SK Telecom said it expects 5G SA to be commercialised within the first half of next year.

It said it will apply network splicing and mobile edge computing technologies on the standalone network to offer customers even better services.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the international telco standard-setting body, is expected to finalise the 5G SA standard in December this year.

South Korean telcos have been racing to deploy a national network using sub-6GHz spectrum since 5G networks were commercialised in April.

Related coverage

SK Telecom and Swisscom launch 5G roaming service

Koreans visiting Switzerland will be able to stay connected to 5G wireless networks.

Samsung and SK Telecom succeed in 5G standalone core test

Deployment of 5G SA cores are expected to begin shortly after December.

SK Telecom to develop 5G smart power plant solutions

SK Telecom will collaborate with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to develop 5G-based smart power plant solutions.

SK Telecom signs deals for 5G hospitals, smart cities, self-driving infrastructure

SK Telecom has signed a series of MOUs to partner on smart cities, smart hospitals, smart offices, and self-driving infrastructure backed by its 5G mobile network in Korea.

How holding off on 5G can save money and help the environment

TechRepublic's Karen Roby interviews a telecommunications equipment expert about the potential benefits of sticking with 4G—or even 3G—in areas that aren't ready to move to 5G.