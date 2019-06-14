SK Telecom to develop 5G smart power plant solutions

(Image: SK Telecom)

SK Telecom will collaborate with energy company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to develop 5G-based smart power plant solutions, the telco announced.

The country's largest wireless network provider and energy company, a hydroelectric and nuclear energy subsidiary of South Korea's national electric utility Korea Electric Power Corporation, will co-develop 5G smart factory solutions that increase energy production efficiency and improve on and off-line security.

The collaboration will start off with the implementation of SK Telecom's Digital Twin technology, which utilises 5G wireless networks, onto Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's nuclear plant equipment. Digital Twin creates a virtual clone of existing software for use in simulation to check on an asset's current condition, productivity, and activation scenarios.

See: SK Telecom and KT in VR game push for 5G

The application will allow real-time monitoring of the condition of equipment to optimise operations, the companies said.

They will also actively develop solutions that can be applied for new energy technologies and export them abroad to other countries.

Since 5G networks were rolled out in April, SK Telecom has announced a slew of partnerships in the enterprise space that utilise the telco's 5G networks.

Earlier this month, it announced partnerships with Samsung and Cisco to develop smart office solutions that uses the next-generation network. It also announced in April that it had plans to develop 5G-based training programs for the military.

Related Coverage

SK Telecom, Samsung, and Cisco to collaborate in 5G smart offices

SK Telecom, Samsung Electronics, and Cisco will collaborate to develop and launch 5G-based smart office services.

SK Telecom and Seoul government to install 5G ADAS on buses and cabs

SK Telecom and Seoul metropolitan government will install 5G-enabled ADAS on 1,700 buses and taxis to develop a real-time HD map in preparation for autonomous vehicles.

SK Telecom to apply 5G for military training

SK Telecom and the Korea Military Academy will develop 5G-based training programs for soldiers, such as VR shooting simulations akin to those seen in the movie Ready Player One.

SK Telecom signs deals for 5G hospitals, smart cities, self-driving infrastructure

SK Telecom has signed a series of MOUs to partner on smart cities, smart hospitals, smart offices, and self-driving infrastructure backed by its 5G mobile network in Korea.

SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to collaborate on blockchain ID

The two telcos will collaborate to create a "borderless" blockchain ID.