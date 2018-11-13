​True 5G standard to be set in December 2019: Samsung

The second standard for 5G networks will be set in December next year, and will open the door for connected cars and smart factories, Samsung has said.

Speaking at the 5G Vertical Summit 2018 in Seoul, Sungho Choi, VP at Samsung Electronics' network business, said the second 5G standard, or Release 16, will be completed in December next year and turned in to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

3GPP approved the 5G non-standalone (NSA) standard in December last year, and the 5G standalone (SA) standard in January this year, completing Release 15.

Release 15 was designed to support enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine-type communications (mMTC) in a single network to meet the uptake in Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. It also supports 28GHz millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum and multi-antenna technologies.

Release 16 will add standards for connected cars, smart factories, enterprise and private networks, and public safety to meet the needs of more diverse industries.

Connected cars and smart factories require a 5G standard that is optimised for their industries, Choi said.

Automobile and IT companies have formed the 5G Automotive Association that will cooperate with 3GPP to set autonomous vehicle standards, such as 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X).

"V2X delivered by 5G is, besides safety, ultimately made to provide autonomous vehicle services," the VP said.

In smart factories, 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G ACIA) fulfils the same role.

The second standard will also have standard for media, including format and compression, Choi said.

"LTE standard didn't just end in 2010, and added standards such as small cells to continuously meet the need of industries," he said. "5G standardisation has just started, and will continue to evolve to play a central role in the fourth industrial revolution."

Samsung's networks business is betting on 5G to increase its presence in the area, where globally Nokia and Ericsson have been long-time major players and Huawei has shown meteoric rise.

Recently, South Korean telecommunication carriers SK Telecom excluded Huawei from its preferred bidders for 5G network and reinforced its partnership with Samsung. KT has also excluded the Chinese vendor from its preferred bidder, while LG Uplus has included it.

Samsung is hoping that the 28GHz spectrum, in which it is stronger than 3.5GHz, will be utilised in 5G SA deployments next year to give it a competitive edge over Huawei.

The South Korean tech giant's System LSI business, which makes logic chips, is also hoping to capitalise on 5G to sell more components to new industries that will be now be open to modem chips and sensors.

