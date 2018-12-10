​SK Telecom, Hyundai, and Trimble to use 5G in construction

(Image: SK Telecom)

SK Telecom, Hyundai Construction Equipment, and Trimble will collaborate to use 5G for managing construction equipment, the companies announced.

The three will develop solutions for remote construction equipment monitoring, real-time safety management, and AI-based construction operations, they said.

The hope is to create construction equipment that will operate longer and also reduce overall construction time in order to increase efficiency and save costs.

Hyundai Construction Equipment makes excavators and forklifts while US-based Trimble provides navigation and modeling services for construction firms.

In the short-term, the three will make intelligent construction equipment and use various sensors for safety.

The companies will then use 5G to detect defects in construction equipment and create a management solution that will allow construction to proceed unimpeded.

They will also apply AI into planning, measuring, pricing, and building to increase operation efficiencies during construction. Trimble will also develop a technology that uses drones to measure geography and turn that information into digital data.

Last month, SK Telecom and Samsung announced that they will collaborate in improving 5G equipment.

South Korea is planning to rollout 5G for consumers next year in March.

Related Coverage

SK Telecom and Samsung to collaborate on 5G for enterprise

SK Telecom and Samsung will collaborate in 5G research and development, including in augmented reality, as rollout in the enterprise gears up for next month.

Samsung, SK Telecom develop 5G standalone equipment

Samsung and SK Telecom have developed a prototype 5G switchboard based on the standalone standard that will boost data processing speed by nearly twice as much when compared to non-standalone.

Hyundai and Kia invest $250m in car-sharing Grab for EV adoption

The additional investment puts the South Korean car group's investment in car-sharing company Grab in Southeast Asia to $275 million.

Samsung plans to be early with 5G support: Will it matter if Apple hangs back?

Verizon and Samsung will show off a proof of concept 5G device and eye an early 2019 launch. AT&T will also offer an early 2019 5G device. Is there an opportunity for Samsung to leapfrog Apple?