​SK Telecom and Samsung to collaborate on 5G for enterprise

SK Telecom and Samsung will collaborate in 5G research and development as South Korea gears up for the imminent rollout of the next-generation network.

Specifically, the two will collaborate in mobility enhancement for 3.5GHz and 28GHz millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum bands, widen coverage, and enhance 5G use cases.

South Korean telecommunication carriers are expected to deploy 5G for consumers in March next year, but enterprise clients will start using the network in trials next month.

28GHz has a wide spectrum but short distance, while 3.5GHz is the opposite. The two companies will build tech to utilise both, in order to increase data transfer rates and distances.

The two will also build tech to widen the coverage of 28GHz mmWave spectrum.

SK Telecom said these developments will help augmented reality, UHD videos, and autonomous vehicles services deploy seamlessly.

The South Korean telecommunications carrier was the first to announce its preferred bidders for 5G equipment; it chose Samsung, Nokia and Ericsson while excluding Huawei. Later, compatriot KT also chose the three companies, while LG Uplus included the Chinese vendors.

SK Telecom and Samsung are also close partners in the development of 5G standalone equipment.

Earlier this month, Samsung said the second 5G standard, Release 16, will be set next year in December to pave the way for autonomous vehicles and smart factories.

