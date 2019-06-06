SK Telecom, Samsung, and Cisco to collaborate in 5G smart offices

(Image: SK Telecom)

SK Telecom, Samsung Electronics, and Cisco will collaborate to develop and launch 5G-based smart office services, the companies announced.

The three companies will combine their respective products and services as packages for customers, as well as develop brand new smart office services that use 5G wireless networks and mobility.

SK Telecom will provide its 5G infrastructure and Samsung will provide its enterprise handsets, Knox security solution, and Samsung Dex. Cisco will provide its network and security solutions.

The first package is expected to launch sometime in the second half of the year.

SK Telecom said smart offices, along with smart factory services, will be core services for enterprise in the 5G era, saying they will increase efficiency and productivity.

The telco also touted that with the introduction of 5G smart offices, every feature that previously required a desktop PC or LAN line would disappear. Mobile virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) will replace desktop PCs, it added, allowing for clients to connect their employees' smartphones to docking stations to continue their work on monitors.

Earlier this week, Samsung launched designated zones at some of its South Korean WeWork offices that are dedicated toward using Samsung DeX, the company's hot desk solution.

