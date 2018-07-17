Slack buys Missions, aims to simplify custom integration tools

Slack on Tuesday said that it's acquired Missions, a startup behind a tool that lets non-developers build custom integrations and automate routine processes in Slack.

Slack said the acquisition -- it's third ever -- is part of its continued efforts to make the collaboration hub more flexible beyond engineering and IT.

Custom integrations are apparently a big deal in Slack, with around 65 percent of paid teams having built one of their own. With the integration of Missions' technology, Slack said the existing process will become easier.

"The Missions team has built on Slack for a long time, and they are deeply familiar with our product and our customers' needs," said Brian Elliott, Slack's general manager of platform. "Together, we'll be able to unlock the power of the platform for a whole new set of Slack users, and ultimately help teams get work done more quickly."

The Missions team has already moved over to Slack and is beginning the process of integrating its technology into the Slack platform. Existing Missions customers will be supported for free during the transition, Slack said.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Slack says it has now has 8 million daily active users

Slack also touted that it has more than 200,000 developers building on its platform every week and more than 70,000 paid teams.

Slack and Workday team up to bring HR tools into the Slack platform

The integration will enable employees to access a bevy of Workday's HR services without leaving the Slack app.

Slack engineers go head-to-head with Microsoft and Google

"We're making Slack great," says engineering VP Michael Lopp. "We're making this experience of reimagining how work is done. That's the only thing we're focused on."