Slack's Q2 beats estimates as revenue climbs 49%

Slack delivered better-than-expected second quarter financial results driven by steady growth in paid subscribers and strong adoption of its Connect product that was launched early in the quarter. However, the company's stock fell nearly 18% in late trading after its revenue growth throughout the pandemic failed to impress Wall Street.

The workplace collaboration player reported a Q2 net loss of $68.6 million, or 13 cents per share. On a non-GAAP basis, Slack's EPS broke even at zero cents per share on revenue of $215.9 million, up 49% year over year. Last quarter, Slack reported revenue of $201.7 million.

Wall Street was expecting a non-GAAP net loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $209.1 million.

Slack hasn't issued an updated user count since last October, when it claimed to have 12 million daily active users. Instead, the company's second quarter financial report continues to put the focus on paid and enterprise customers. Slack said that it ended the quarter with over 130,000 paid customers, up 30% year-over-year, with 985 of those paid customers bringing Slack annual recurring revenue greater than $100,000. The company added 8,000 new paid customers in the second quarter.

On Slack Connect, the company said it ended the quarter with over 52,000 paid customers and more than 380,000 connected endpoints, which are described as a unique workspace in a connected externally shared channel.

"In a volatile macro environment, we remain focused on investing for long-term growth and driving innovation in this category," said Slack CFO Allen Shim. "Our largest customers are standardizing their work on Slack, and we ended the quarter with 87 Paid Customers spending over $1 million annually, up 78% year-over-year."

In terms of guidance, Slack expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $222 million to $225 million, with a net loss per share between 6 cents and 5 cents. Analysts expect Slack to deliver revenue of $223.7 million with a non-GAAP EPS loss of 5 cents.

For the year, Slack is expecting a loss from 14 cents to 13 cents with revenue between $870 million to $876 million. Analysts were expecting a full-year loss of 16 cents on revenue of $872.3 million.