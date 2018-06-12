SleepScore launches free app to use smartphone to monitor sleep

WWDC 2018: Can Apple cure us of smartphone addiction?



SleepScore has launched a mobile app that's designed to track sleep by using a smartphone's microphone and speaker to detect sleep patterns.

The company is part of a digital health movement. Previously, SleepScore required hardware to track sleep patterns.

SleepScore uses sonar algorithms from parent ResMed to diagnose sleep problems and insights.

SleepScore's free app is also likely to give the company more data to improve insights.

As for the launch plan, SleepScore's free app is available on iOS with an Android rollout in the works.

The app includes a SleepScore from 1-100, history for the past 7 days, goal setting, alarms and product recommendations. That latter item is likely going to be an up sell opportunity to SleepScore Max.

