Sonos sues Google for patent infringement

Sonos on Tuesday filed suit against Google in two federal court systems, claiming the technology giant knowingly copied its patented home speaker technology, the New York Times reports. The company is seeking financial damages and a ban on the sale of Google speakers, smartphones and laptops in the US.

The suits were filed in the federal district court in Los Angeles, Calif., and with the United States International Trade Commission.

"Google has been blatantly and knowingly copying our patented technology," Sonos CEO Patrick Spence told the Times. "Despite our repeated and extensive efforts over the last few years, Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We're left with no choice but to litigate."

Sonos was a pioneer in networked audio, but its speakers have been overshadowed in recent years by the Google Home and Amazon Echo. Google and Amazon have offered their smart speakers for a fraction of the cost of a Sonos speaker, flooding the market with devices as a means of bringing customers into their respective digital ecosystems.

Sonos, according to the Times, believes that Amazon also violated its patents but could not take the risk of suing both tech giants at once.

In statements to the Times, both Google and Amazon disputed Sonos' claims.

