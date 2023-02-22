Sony's new headphones adopt WH-1000XM5 technology for less than half the price

Sony's WH-CH720N over-ear headphones. Sony

Sony announced good news for casual music lovers and devout audiophiles looking for an affordable alternative to Sony's highly-rated WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. The company announced two new headphones, the WH-CH720N and the WH-CH520, each equipped with noise-canceling technology and designed for an "authentic listening experience," according to Sony.

The WH-CH720N are wireless, over-ear headphones that include Sony's Integrated Processor V1 chip, found in the WH-1000XM5. The V1 chip is Sony's latest in providing headphones with improved noise-canceling and processing capabilities.

Over-ear headphones like the WH-CH720N provide listeners with an insulated listening experience, blocking out most ambient noise. The headphone cups cover the entire ear, making over-ear headphones great for listening in public. These headphones can deliver 35 hours of use on a full charge.

Equipped with two microphones in each earcup with Dual Noise Sensor technology, similar to the WH-1000XM5, the WH-CH720N captures ambient noises and blocks them out. The microphones also have Precise Voice Pickup and new Wind Noise Reduction technology for voice clarity on phone calls.

Sony's new WH-CH520 headphones are less jam-packed with cutting-edge technology but are still ideal for casual listening. According to Sony, these headphones are best for everyday use, as they're comfortable, on-ear headphones.

On-ear headphones rest on your ears and have smaller earcups than over-ear headphones. Therefore, more ambient noise can be heard with on-ear headphones, which is best for people who still want to listen to their surroundings.

Sony's WH-CH520 on-ear headphones. Sony

However, even in noisy environments, Sony promises that the WH-CH520 collects and blocks ambient noise during phone conversations to provide users with improved voice clarity. These headphones can deliver 50 hours of listening, are lightweight, and have an adjustable headband, making them a good pair of all-day headphones.

The WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 feature Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, a technology developed by Sony intended to enhance the sound quality of compressed audio files. Most audio found on music streaming services has been compressed, and headphones that restore sound quality make the audio sound as close to the original as possible.

Both headphones feature Sony's Multipoint connection, where listeners can connect two Bluetooth-capable devices: One for listening and one for talking. Both models are compatible with the Sony Headphones Connect app, a hub for listeners to adjust their headphones' audio playback controls.

The WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 will be available in blue, black, or white and will hit the markets sometime this spring. The WH-CH720N will retail for around $149.99, and the WH-CH520 for $59.99.