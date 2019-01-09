Sophos snaps up cloud infrastructure specialist Avid Secure

Sophos has announced the acquisition of Avid Secure, a small startup dedicated to cloud security.

On Tuesday, the British cybersecurity firm said the buyout was made due to the enterprise's increasing need for cloud security solutions, especially within public cloud environments which may hold confidential and sensitive business information.

"The accelerated adoption of public cloud environments is presenting new data security challenges to organizations," said Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager of Products at Sophos. "With the cloud workload protection and the cloud security posture management software from Avid Secure, Sophos will expand its current capabilities in cloud security and drive leadership in this growing space."

Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, Avid Secure develops cloud infrastructure solutions for the purposes of analytics and compliance, alongside a DevSecOps platform which offers end-to-end security services for public cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and Google. The company claims that artificial intelligence (AI) provides the backbone of the firm's services portfolio.

The company is privately-held and operates out of San Francisco, Calif. and Gurgaon, India. In November 2018, Avid Secure announced a partnership with Allgress which included integration with Allgress' Regulatory Product Mapping (RPM) solution for better adherence to regulatory frameworks.

"We built the Avid Secure platform to revolutionize the security of public cloud environments in a process efficient way," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO, and co-founder of Avid Secure. "We are proud of our innovative AI-powered technology that provides enterprises with end-to-end continuous security analytics, visibility, and compliance to protect their data and maximize their investments in public cloud services."

Sophos has acquired a range of cybersecurity, AI, and machine-learning based companies in the past, including Invincea, Utimaco, and Barricade.

