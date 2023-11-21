'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
AirPods Pro connectivity problems? These earbuds solved mine and now they're 39% off
When I got the iPod Shuffle over fifteen years ago, I was indoctrinated into the Apple ecosystem and have never left.
As a result, when I was in the market for earbuds, I first bought myself AirPod Pros and was very loyal, that was until I got my hands on Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds, which solved an issue with my AirPods I didn't even realize was solvable at the time.
The AirPod Pros produce great sound; however, they have one major flaw that negatively impacts my productivity at work -- poor connectivity. To switch from my phone to my laptop, I have to manually switch them, which kills my workflow, especially when quickly shifting from listening to music on my phone to hopping on a Zoom meeting on my laptop.
Read the review: These $149 earbuds solved my biggest problem with Apple's AirPods
Soundcore's Liberty 4 earbuds solve that problem by seamlessly staying connected to all of my devices at once. In addition, the headphones also have ANC, immersive spatial audio, 28 hours of total playtime, and even an in-ear heart rate monitor, all for much less than half of the price of AirPod Pros.
These earbuds have become a go-to for my workspace because of how convenient they are. Typically, these Soundcore earbuds cost $130, but right now, you get them for 30% off and only pay $90.