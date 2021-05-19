South Australia to get new AU$70m data centre from DCI

DCI Data Centers on Wednesday announced plans to stand up what it has called the state's "most energy-efficient secure data centre facility".

With a AU$70 million investment, DCI said the new facility is in response to the growing needs of local business and government.

"Demand for data centre capacity and secure cloud edge services are rapidly increasing across Australia. Our customers are seeking certainty, flexibility, and sustainability; all critical for them to scale and rapidly respond to market demand -- this facility has all three," DCI Australia and New Zealand CEO Malcolm Roe said.

"This new data centre will be the first of its kind in South Australia. It will provide mission-critical support to some of the State's priority growth sectors including the local Defence, space and hi-tech industries, offering the highest levels of security so they can conduct business with certainty, using local infrastructure."

The company currently boasts two data centres in Australia, one in Eastern Creek in Sydney's west and the other in Adelaide's western suburb of Kidman Park.

Site capacity at Kidman Park will be increased by 4MW, taking it up to 5.4MW total IT load, with SCEC Zone 3 up to SCEC Zone 5 physical security options.

It's hoping the facility will set industry benchmarks for water and energy efficiency.

"The investment in DCI Data Centers' expansion is significant and further contributes to South Australia's world-leading data analytics capabilities," SA Premier Steven Marshall added.

Construction on the new data centre will begin over the coming weeks, with completion scheduled for mid-2022.

DCI announced in January it was planning to build a third data centre located next to its existing Sydney facility. The AU$400 million facility, named SYD02, was touted by DCI as a purpose-built project, specifically designed for hyperscale cloud, content, and managed service providers.

DCI is a fully owned portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management.

Earlier this month, cybersecurity firm Sophos announced plans to provide new data centres in Australia, Canada, and Japan this year.

The Montreal site is scheduled for July; Sydney in August; and Tokyo in September. Sophos already has data centres in the United States, Ireland and Germany.

The company said the planned new data centres would provide critical additional regional capacity to address the growing global demand for Sophos Central, its cloud management platform.

RELATED COVERAGE

Why data center automation is accelerating: It's in everyone's best interest

Data center automation is being pushed along by efficiency, digital transformation, multi-cloud and hardware-as-a-service models.

Why the 'lights out' data center will bring more opportunities

The emergence of cloud, AI and machine learning to support data center operations means fewer mundane tasks, and more time and energy for business-level problems.

Data center automation: 10 vendors you should know

The network not only has become the computer, it has become the data center as well. Vendors are rushing to provide end-to-end coverage of the automated and expanding concept of the data center.