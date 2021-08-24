Spigen cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Fold 3 reviewed: Which is best?

We've now spent a couple of weeks with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung did an amazing job with both of these foldable smartphones. Even with a price cut, these are still very expensive phones so we've also had the pleasure of using cases from Spigen.

Spigen offers six case options for the Z Fold 3 and another three options for the Z Flip 3. We tested four of the Z Fold 3 options and two of the Z Flip 3 options. Spigen also offers watch, tablet, and power options for your mobile devices.

ZDNet Recommends The best Samsung phones Samsung offers a range of smartphones -- with the A-series, S-series, Note line, and new foldables. Read More

Also: Best foldable phone 2021: Samsung leads the pack

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Spigen's six case options for the Z Fold 3 range in price from $54.99 to $94.99 with the price directly related to the additional material used to cover more of the device as the price increases. The first case I tested was the Spigen Thin Fit case, available in black for $54.99.

The Thin Fit case is a minimalist case for the Z Fold 3, adding a black matte finish back panel that covers the entire back panel and three sides of the phone. The front panel is essentially a matte frame piece that protects the three edges of the front while also rising above the display to offer some protection when you set your phone face down on a surface.

The two pieces of the case are secured with small double-sided stickers with extras included in case you need to reposition your case or want it more securely attached to your phone. I did not notice any impact to using the front display with the frame piece attached to the phone.

The hinge is not protected with this case, but when you open up the phone to use the large 7.6-inch display then the front and back halves of the case match up perfectly. It's also nice to have the phone lie flat on its back with the back panel matching the camera array. Wireless charging and Samsung Pay work just fine with this case installed. I would love to see Spigen launch other color options in the future to match the Samsung colors.

If you did purchase a Phantom White or Phantom Green Z Fold 3 and want to show off the color of your phone, then you may want to consider the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case, available in clear for $64.99. This case has a crystal clear frame and is designed similar to the Slim Fit case with a bit more thickness to the hard clear polycarbonate material.

Cutouts are provided for all ports, cameras, buttons, and mics. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging work well with this case around the Z Fold 3. Only a few corner stickers are used to hold this case in place, but I also found it stays in position well with no stickers applied.

While I did not test out this case, the Neo Hybrid S one looks interesting with its ability to prop up your phone when the full large main display is open. This case is available for $74.99.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Room for improvement

You may want some hinge protection for your device since it is not dust resistant and it may be prudent to be preventative in the hinge area. The Tough Armor case consists of two soft touch black matte pieces connected by a soft textured flexible hinge piece. This hinge piece extends to within a quarter-inch of the top and bottom. When you fully open the 7.6-inch display this piece slides into a gap on the back panel. It's really a great solution for protecting the hinge and the Z Fold 3.

The front panel rises above the display a bit further than the other Spigen cases and I found it a bit too high for me to seamlessly interact with the cover display. I noticed that I was able to adjust my interaction with the cover display over a period of use, but just be aware it isn't as easy to use the cover display with this case mounted on your phone.

For those who want the ultimate in hinge protection, then the Slim Armor Pro, $94.99, is the case to consider. The most unique aspect of this case is the hinge protection piece that covers the long hinge of the Z Fold 3 in the closed position. Samsung's phone hardware covers the hinge when in the fully open position, but when the phone is being carried around and the outside display is used then the hinge is susceptible to damage from a drop. This hinge is critical to the usability of the device itself so protecting it is important.

The Spigen Slim Armor Pro case is a two piece case, like most of its other Z Fold 3 cases (not the Tough Armor case). The back cover has a large opening for the cameras and is cutout on the edge for the volume and fingerprint sensor areas with ample openings for the USB-C port and two microphones. The back is black with a soft touch matte finish and also has several yellow foam inserts to help with shock and provide protection to your phone.

The front is primarily a frame piece with the hinge protection part. The two pieces of the case fit tightly with double-sided tape acting to hold it in place as well. The matte finish soft touch frame part covers the edges with openings for the dual stereo speakers.

The hinge mechanism is designed with spings and an arrangement that has it sliding over the top of the back cover when the phone is fully opened. In the fully opened position when the hinge is hidden by the front and back of the phone, the hinge protector rests on the back panel. This actually helped me hold onto the phone a bit better with the grip of the hinge protection piece. However, it does not serve as a central part of the see-saw when you rest the open Z Fold 3 down on a surface.

All of these cases offer some protection for your Z Fold 3 with more protection offered as the price, and bulk, increase. I'm hoping to see Spigen eventually offer one or more of these cases with a silo to carry the S Pen Fold Edition. One major reason I bought the Z Fold 3 was the S Pen support so I want a case that can carry the S Pen with me all of the time.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A stunning foldable

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

While I enjoy the productivity of the Z Fold 3 and it is the right device for my needs, I've been having a blast using the Z Flip 3. It is a fun and very capable foldable phone that is sure to sell well at the $1,000 price point. Spigen offers three case options for the Z Flip 3, including two options available in various colors. Samsung offers the Z Flip 3 in many colors too so offering cases with colors is a smart move by Spigen.

Like the Z Fold 3 case, the Thin Fit case is a lovely minimalist case with a matte finish and very little size or weight to it. I tested the matte black one, but Spigen also offers this case in Shiny Green and Shiny Lavender for $49.99.

The case is designed with two separate pieces that attach to the Z Flip 3 with stickers, extras are once again also provided. The case stays on very well when the sticker backing is removed and you press in on the case around the phone.

Once the Z Flip 3 is opened up then the two halves match up perfectly, appearing to be a single case on your phone. Wireless charging, Samsung Pay, and all functions of the phone are fully usable with this case.

Spigen also offers the Tough Armor case, $64.99, with hinge protection. The flexible, textured material covers most of the hinge and slides down into the lower portion of the case when you flip open the phone.

The top portion that protects the area around the camera and cover display is thick and then tapers down into the cover display. Unlike the impact to using the cover display on the Z Fold 3, the opening is large enough that usability of the cover display is not impacted by the case.

The case actually helps me more easily locate and press the power and volume buttons because of the positioning of the opening along the right side. Openings are also present for the mics, speaker, and USB-C port.

I've now used the Z Flip 3 with this case while hiking, fishing, running, and walking and it has performed very well. If you are planning to use your Z Flip 3 while out and about and want decent protection then this is a great case to consider.