ST Engineering bolsters cloud portfolio with CloudSphere investment

ST Engineering has beefed up its cloud services portfolio via an investment in CloudSphere, a US-based cloud management and governance vendor. Made through its venture capital arm ST Engineering Ventures, the investment will see the Singapore company expand its current cloud services beyond assessment and migration.

The investment round was made alongside growth equity tech fund, Atlantic Bridge Capital, and would provide ST Engineering "direct access" to hybrid and multi-cloud management and government software and services, the Singapore company said in a statement Tuesday. It added that the investment was part of the organisation's efforts to drive its capabilities in professional and management services in public cloud.

ST Engineering is a technology, defence, and engineering group focusing on the aerospace, electronics, land systems, and marine sectors. It VC arm invests in startups in high growth areas such as robotics, autonomous technology, and cybersecurity.

ST Engineering's president of electronics sector Ravinder Singh noted that enterprises operating in hybrid and multi-cloud environments were using many different sets of tools, including in resource provisioning and monitoring, cost reporting, and security, as well as identity dashboards with multiple, disparate control planes.

ST Engineering's investment in CloudSphere would afford its customers "greater visibility and control" of their multi-cloud inventory, performance, and costs, Singh said. This expansion of its managed services portfolio would enable ST Engineering to tap opportunities with cloud technology, he added.

Amongst CloudSphere's offerings is its flagship cloud governance platform, which allows customers to manage public cloud deployments with automation tools.

ZDNet asked ST Engineering several questions including the growth rate of its cloud services and how much it invested in CloudSphere. This article will be updated when the company responds.

