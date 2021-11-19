Staples Black Friday deals: $699 Apple iPad Pro, $650 Lenovo Core i7 Ideapad

Unlike many other retailers, Staples and its office superstore rival Office Depot OfficeMax have been a bit tardy to the Black Friday party. We haven't seen more than a two-page preview from the latter, while the Staples Black Friday has just leaked. It's good timing, as the office supply chain is starting its week-long savings event on Monday. Among the deals for printer paper and, um, staplers are a bunch of computer-related discounts, including the handful we are highlighting below.

Apple iPad Pro for $699 $100 off Discounts this big on any Apple product, much less one that's only a few months old, are pretty rare, so you might want to jump on this one if you're interested in the base 11-inch version of the latest iPad Pro. And as our review of the tablet concludes, you should be interested, thanks to the inclusion of Apple's revolutionary M1 processor. The M1 helps put the "pro" in iPad Pro, bringing performance to a tablet that hasn't been seen prior to its launch.

Lenovo Ideapad 5i laptop for $649.99 $130 off If you need a high-performance laptop without the look-at-me design of a gaming notebook or a high price, this Staples deal on an Ideapad 5i might be perfect for you. It features a top-notch Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU that's matched with a hefty 16 gigs of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. A full HD 15.6-inch screen and 12 hours of battery life (according to Lenovo) round up a solid system at a sub-$700 price.

HP Pavilion TP01-2226 desktop for $429.99 $240 off For those who prefer a conventional desktop to a laptop, Staples has a special on a HP Pavilion PC that provides a little more power than you might typically find for under $500. The 12GB of RAM is more than the 8GB you'd normally find on a desktop at this price, and the six-core Intel Core i5-11400 processor packs a performance punch. HP even throws in a DVD writer, a rarity in 2021 but a nice to have for people who still uses DVDs and CDs.

Razer Iskur gaming chair for $349.99 $80 off Razer is a leading name in PC gaming, and its Iskur chair is a newish offering that combines comfort for long gaming sessions with the subtly cool aesthetic for which the company is known. Normally closer to a hefty $500 price, the Iskur will have a broader appeal with Staples discounting it to a more palatable $350.