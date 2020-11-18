Starting next year, Chrome extensions will show what data they collect from users

Image: Google

Google said today it plans to add a new section on the Chrome Web Store where extension developers will be able to disclose what user data they're collecting from users and what they plan to do with the information.

The new section is set to go into effect on January 18, 2021, and will appear as a "Privacy practices" button on each extension's Web Store listing.

To aid the process, Google has added a new section today in the Web Store dashboard where extension developers will be able to disclose what data they collect from their users and for what purposes.

Image: Google

Google's new "data usage" dashboard will ship with a limited set of preset options, which will effectively prohibit Chrome developers from certain data practices, such as:

The bulk sale of user data by ensuring the use or transfer of user data is for the primary benefit of the user and in accordance with the stated purpose of the extension.

The use or transfer of user data for personalized advertising.

The use or transfer of user data for creditworthiness or any form of lending qualification and to data brokers or other information resellers.

Google's new "data disclosure" policy is not unique. At the WWDC 2020 developer conference in June this year, Apple announced that all App Store app listings will soon be required to include a "privacy prompt (label)" that will list all the data points apps collect from users and which data points are used to track users across apps.

Apple's privacy labels are scheduled to go live on December 8, next month.

Google said it plans to show notices to all developers in the Web Store developer dashboards and prompt extension makers to set up a "privacy practices" section.