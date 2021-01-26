Formlabs launches new Fuse 1 industrial 3D printer

Formlabs, a 3D printing company, is launching Fuse 1, new industrial printer that aims to make production-ready 3D printing more affordable. Additionally, the company launched Fuse Sift, a post-processing system for the Fuse 1, and Nylon 12 Powder, the company's first powder material for the new system.

The new Fuse 1 device is a selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printer, a system used predominantly by engineers and large manufacturers for its ability to print strong, functional prototypes and end-use parts.

Historically, SLS is known for high costs and difficult workflows, but Formlabs said its complete end-to-end SLS printing system takes the guesswork and challenges out of the printing process while also minimizing costs.

To make the Fuse 1 device more accessible in the market, Formlabs said it came up with a number of engineering workarounds to the traditional SLS printing process, such as its patent-pending Surface Armor technology and an improved material refresh rate.

Formlabs said Surface Armor is a semi-sintered shell that protects the surface of the part as it prints, leading to improved surface finish and reliability. Meanwhile, the new Fuse system also uses the minimum ratio of fresh powder required to print, providing users with a material refresh rate of 30 percent for minimal material waste.

"SLS 3D printing shouldn't be solely for those with big budgets, it needs to be accessible so all companies — from startup to big manufacturer — can benefit from the design freedom and high productivity SLS 3D printing provides," said Max Lobovsky, CEO and co-founder of Formlabs.

Fuse 1 is available now starting at $18,499.

