Stratasys launches J826 mid-range 3D printer

Stratasys on Monday rolled out a new mid-range 3D printer that's designed to make full-color, seven material printing more affordable.

The company launched the J826 3D printer, which will cost half as much as Stratasys' J8- PolyJet line.

J826 features full Pantone validated color and multi-material printing and tools that will appeal to designers. The idea is that enterprises and education institutions can enable designers to improve quality of iterations with more realism and faster design cycles.

According to Stratasys, the J826 could be used in industries such as education, consumer goods, electronics and automotive.

Among the key items:

The J826 matches the same shape, material, color and finish of final products.

PolyJet materials are used with a full range of textures, transparency and colors.

J826 uses the same send to print and post processing tools as the higher end J8-line with support of GrabCAD Print software.

The 3D printer includes a maximum build volume size of 10" x 9.9" x 7.9" (255mm x 252mm x 200 mm).

Capacity for seven materials and multiple print modes from high quality to high speed.

The J826 is available for orders in May.

