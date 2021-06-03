Sumo Logic Acquires Sensu to Expand Observability Suite

Log management and data analytics service provider Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO) on June 2 revealed that it will acquire monitoring software maker Sensu, Inc. to add key elements to its observability platform. Financial details of the transaction were not made publicly available.

Sumo Logic's secure software gathers and interprets large amounts of data and makes it usable for business operations, security and compliance intelligence. The 11-year-old Redwood City, Calif.-based company is incorporating its intellectual property into a next-gen observability platform, called Observability Suite, so clients can harness their business data for numerous purposes--such as predicting customers' buying patterns and seasonal sales dips and spikes.

The use of this type of software-as-a-service data platform is a growing trend among enterprises.

Sensu's Observability Pipeline, used by about 3,000 developers globally, will provide an important ingredient for that platform. The Pipeline delivers monitoring as code for everything from bare metal on-premises infrastructure to cloud-native microservices and applications. Using this code, DevOps eams can become faster and more efficient at fine-tuning the administration of the Observability Suite in order to maintain timely delivery of useful business information.

Sensu started as an open-source initiative on Github focused on solving monitoring challenges associated with the constantly evolving nature of cloud computing. Sensu claims to provide:

wide support for developer programming languages to help companies transition from traditional client-server environments to the cloud;

support for various cloud, data, web and automation platforms;

integrations for more than 250 third-party applications and services; and

compatibility with a large number of OSS monitoring tools, plug-ins and collectors.

Sensu's Observability Pipeline and its third-party data and community-developed plug-ins will become available through a one-click integration with Sumo's SaaS-based Observability Suite to provide instant visualization, analytics and comprehensive support for metrics, events, logs and tracing, Sumo Logic said.

Observability is a method of obtaining insight into the performance of cloud environments based on analytics from a vast amount of telemetry data (metrics, traces, histograms, logs, events) collected from a diverse set of data sources that include cloud applications and services, infrastructures and Kubernetes app coordination. Observability combined with the DevOps culture of responsibility shared by multiple teams creates an effective new approach to untangle the thorniest issues affecting cloud applications, Sumo Logic said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.