Survey: Despite increases in data, companies reluctant to automate data center functions

Big data is only getting bigger. How companies maximize this data varies. However, data center automation remains an indispensable part of a company's digital transformation. Automating data center functions provides company benefits such as reduced staff workload, reduced costs, and better security management.

Yet, in a recent survey by ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, 60 percent of respondents said they have not automated any data center functions, and more than a quarter of respondents have no imminent plans to do so.

Those same respondents pointed out that budget and security concerns, as well as a lack of in-house talent to implement and maintain data center automation functionality, were the main reasons for choosing not to automate.

Interestingly, respondents who automate functions saw a quick return on investment, with 73 percent of respondents reportedly noting improved operational efficiency. According to the survey, patching and updating, configuration management, and request management like provisioning storage or adding new users remain the top three automated functions.

Survey respondents were scattered among industry sectors. The largest single reporting sector was IT and technology (24%), followed by finance/banking/insurance and engineering and construction (both at 9%).

