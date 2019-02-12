Symantec acquires Luminate Security, makers of software-defined perimeter technology

Symantec said on Tuesday that it's acquiring Luminate Security, a Palo Alto startup that makes software-defined perimeter technology. Symantec plans to fold Luminate's secure access cloud system into its Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Luminate provides a unified security stack that allows only point-to-point, ad-hoc user access to specific corporate resources across environments and infrastructures. Enterprises can use the platform to scale scale private, "no DNS" access control, with admins granting connections to only specific applications and resources for which users are authorized.

Software-defined perimeter technology is a growing segment of the cybersecurity landscape. Research firm Gartner has estimated that 60 percent of enterprises will phase out network VPNs for business communications in favor of software-defined perimeters by 2021.

Symantec chief executive Greg Clark said the purchase of Luminate will help position the company's Cyber Defense platform "at the forefront of security in the cloud era".

"Secure and private access is a cornerstone of cyber defense," Clark continued. "We are excited to partner with the Luminate team and look forward to rapid delivery of this unique capability to our customers and continuing to provide quantifiable value to their cloud journey."

Luminate was founded in 2017 and came out of stealth last year following a $14 million Series A round. The company co-founders are Israeli cybersecurity veterans Ofer Smadari, Leonid Belkind, and Eldad Livni.

