T-Mobile Q3: 1.7 million net adds, earnings better than expected, revenue shy of estimates

T-Mobile added 1.7 million net connections in its third quarter and 754,000 postpaid phones as it continues to outpace Verizon and AT&T in adding subscribers.

The company reported third quarter earnings of $870 million, or $1.01 a share, on revenue of $11.1 billion, up 2% from a year ago. Wall Street was looking for earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $11.33 billion.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile said it has accelerated the launch of its 5G network with nationwide service by the end of the year.

For 2019, T-Mobile said it expects to add branded postpaid net additions of 4.1 million to 4.3 million, better than previous guidance that topped out at 4 million.

T-Mobile results landed shortly after AT&T and Verizon reported.