Take the stress out of plant care for National Plant Day with this $20 app

National Plant Day is March 12, so it's one of the best times to add some greenery to your home. And while plants won't replace essential decor such as lamps anytime soon, they can still add some much-needed life into a dull living space. But keep in mind that plants are living organisms, and they require nourishment and care to lead long healthy lives.

Whether you're an experienced green thumb or picking up a shrub for the first time, a NatureID Plan Identification Premium Plan can take all the worries out of caring for your plants, and it's on sale right now for $19.99.

The NatureID app is basically a personal assistant for plant care. Powered by artificial intelligence, it can identify more than 14,000 plant species in three seconds with over 95% accuracy and then provide you with the information you need to care for them.

NatureID includes valuable resources to help your plants thrive. With the collaboration of expert botanists, the app offers articles and videos with recommendations for soil, fertilizer, water, temperatures and much more. The app even has a light meter to measure sunlight levels so you can choose the most suitable spaces to place your plants.

Using the app is easy. Simply open it, then tap the Camera icon. You can either take a photo of a plant or choose an existing one from Photos. Once the plant is recognized, tap "Learn more" for additional information. NatureID can also identify diseases and their severity and inform you how to accelerate your plants' recovery. Plus, the app features a plant journal that allows you to create reminders for feeding, misting, watering and even rotating schedules.

NatureID's easy-to-use interface and wealth of information earned the app over eight million downloads and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on the App Store. Plus, Well+Good listed it in its article, "5 Apps That Identify Your Plants and Help You Save Them From the Brink of Death."

If you want to give your flora the long life they deserve, it doesn't hurt to have an entire plant encyclopedia on your phone. Right now, you can get a NatureID Plan Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription today for only $19.99, over 65% off.