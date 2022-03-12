Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Take the stress out of plant care for National Plant Day with this $20 app

Get your own personal plant care assistant to identify your plants, any disease they might have, recommendations for treatment and maintenance, and even reminders for feeding and watering.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

National Plant Day is March 12, so it's one of the best times to add some greenery to your home. And while plants won't replace essential decor such as lamps anytime soon, they can still add some much-needed life into a dull living space. But keep in mind that plants are living organisms, and they require nourishment and care to lead long healthy lives.

Whether you're an experienced green thumb or picking up a shrub for the first time, a NatureID Plan Identification Premium Plan can take all the worries out of caring for your plants, and it's on sale right now for $19.99.

The NatureID app is basically a personal assistant for plant care. Powered by artificial intelligence, it can identify more than 14,000 plant species in three seconds with over 95% accuracy and then provide you with the information you need to care for them.

NatureID includes valuable resources to help your plants thrive. With the collaboration of expert botanists, the app offers articles and videos with recommendations for soil, fertilizer, water, temperatures and much more. The app even has a light meter to measure sunlight levels so you can choose the most suitable spaces to place your plants.

Using the app is easy. Simply open it, then tap the Camera icon. You can either take a photo of a plant or choose an existing one from Photos. Once the plant is recognized, tap "Learn more" for additional information. NatureID can also identify diseases and their severity and inform you how to accelerate your plants' recovery. Plus, the app features a plant journal that allows you to create reminders for feeding, misting, watering and even rotating schedules. 

NatureID Plan Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

$19.99 at ZDNet Academy

NatureID's easy-to-use interface and wealth of information earned the app over eight million downloads and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on the App Store. Plus, Well+Good listed it in its article, "5 Apps That Identify Your Plants and Help You Save Them From the Brink of Death."

If you want to give your flora the long life they deserve, it doesn't hurt to have an entire plant encyclopedia on your phone. Right now, you can get a NatureID Plan Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription today for only $19.99, over 65% off.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related