TCL announces BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition for the US

It was just about a year ago that TCL released the BlackBerry KEY2 in silver and black. Today, the Red Edition was announced for the US market with double the internal storage of last year's model.

Topic: Mobility

 Image: TCL Communication

The BlackBerry KEY2 was clearly launched for those who just had to have a physical QWERTY keyboard, but there are also several reasons it is good for business too.

If you wanted a more colorful BlackBerry device, late last year you could pick up a BlackBerry KEY2 LE for $100 less than the KEY2 and in black, gold, or red (Atomic). Today's Red Edition KEY2 brings a vibrant red color to the KEY2 aluminum frame with black accents and a textured black back. The retail package also includes red BlackBerry-branded earbuds.

Also: BlackBerry KEY2 review: An old-school concept, updated

The KEY2 Red Edition was revealed at MWC for other countries and is now available to order for $699 in the US market from Amazon and Best Buy. The KEY2 was a winner of the iF Design Award for smartphone product design, competing with 6,375 entries from 52 countries so there is definitely some appeal to a phone with an elegant keyboard design.

Regular readers know I'm a sucker for phones with color, but $699 for a KEY2 today appears to be too high of a price to pay when the internal specs are all from 2018. The OnePlus 6T has flagship specs and is priced $120 less so something like $549 is more reasonable for a device like the KEY2.

