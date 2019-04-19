TCL announces BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition for the US

× blackberry-key2-red.jpg

The BlackBerry KEY2 was clearly launched for those who just had to have a physical QWERTY keyboard, but there are also several reasons it is good for business too.

If you wanted a more colorful BlackBerry device, late last year you could pick up a BlackBerry KEY2 LE for $100 less than the KEY2 and in black, gold, or red (Atomic). Today's Red Edition KEY2 brings a vibrant red color to the KEY2 aluminum frame with black accents and a textured black back. The retail package also includes red BlackBerry-branded earbuds.

The KEY2 Red Edition was revealed at MWC for other countries and is now available to order for $699 in the US market from Amazon and Best Buy. The KEY2 was a winner of the iF Design Award for smartphone product design, competing with 6,375 entries from 52 countries so there is definitely some appeal to a phone with an elegant keyboard design.

Regular readers know I'm a sucker for phones with color, but $699 for a KEY2 today appears to be too high of a price to pay when the internal specs are all from 2018. The OnePlus 6T has flagship specs and is priced $120 less so something like $549 is more reasonable for a device like the KEY2.