TCL announces US availability of three new 20 Series smartphones, S600 wireless earbuds

Image: TCL

TCL three new 20 Series smartphones in April with some regional availability soon after. Today, we received word that the TCL 20 Pro 5G, check out our first impressions, TCL 20S, and TCL 20SE are all available in the United States. In addition, the TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 wireless earbuds were announced with immediate availability.

Details of the three new phones are contained in our April article, but colors, prices, and network compatibility has now been revealed. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is available unlocked from Amazon for $499.99 in Moondust Gray and Marine Blue. At launch it will work with GSM networks, including T-Mobile and AT&T. IN the coming weeks, support for Verizon's low-band 5G network will be provided.

Also: TCL 20 Pro 5G first impressions: Stunning design, lovely display, capable quad-camera system

The TCL 20S is also available from Amazon for $249.99 in Milky Way Black and Frosted Blue. It will work with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. We have one in hand so stay tuned for a full review in July.

The TCL 20SE is available in Nuit Black and Aurora Green for $189.99. It will work with GSM networks but is not supported on Verizon. We also have one of these in the house so please post any questions you have for any of these three new TCL 20 Series phones and we will provide answers in our reviews.

Image: TCL

TCL also announced the MOVEAUDIO S600 true wireless earbuds with hybrid active-noise canceling and transparency mode. These new earbuds provide up to eight hours of music playback with 32 hours when used with the charging case. A Bluetooth 5.0 connection is present, along with IP54 dust and water resistance. The earbuds are available on Amazon for $99.99 in black, white, and grey.

To celebrate the launch of the three new phones and new headset, from June 28th to July 5th TCL is offering the MOVEAUDIO S600 for free with a TCL 20 Pro 5G. Buyers of the TCL 20S will receive the MOVEAUDIO S150 ($39.99 value) for free.