TCL's new phones have paper-like displays that may be the start of something big

TCL

On paper, the newly announced TCL 40 Nxtpaper and TCL 40 Nxtpaper 5G look like your run-of-the-mill phones. The MediaTek processors and 6 to 8GB of RAM powering the units are nothing to write home about, and they remind me of the Android phones I'd find on storefronts that carriers like to pitch as "free phones".

Also: Gen Z is ditching iPhones for $100 'feature phones,' and the numbers don't lie

That's partially because they are those phones, with the models starting at €199 (roughly $215) and going on sale first in Europe, and then hitting the global market later this year. The TCL 40 Nxtpaper series won't steal Samsung's lunch, let alone Apple's, but it has one particular feature that makes power users like me very envious: A matte-frosted display that promotes eye comfort and paper-like interactions.

See, TCL is best known for its display technology, from mass-market TVs to smart glasses. Its Nxtpaper venture, which was first introduced as a standout feature for TCL's affordable line of tablets and laptops, is a prime example of how the company is leveraging its expertise to separate itself from the bustling landscape of Android phones.

Nxtpaper technology is similar to an Amazon Kindle or e-reader screen but with full RGB color. You interact with the phones the same way as you would normally, but instead of sunlight bouncing off that glossy display and into your eyes or fingerprint smudges giving your $1,000 device a depreciating appearance, Nxtpaper provides an anti-glare, anti-blue light experience, with a TÜV certification as backing.

Also: TCL's latest tablets won't break the bank or strain the eyes

Both the standard TCL 40 and the 5G version can deliver comfortable viewing experiences, with "an integrated sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature based on time and environment," according to TCL. The software, dubbed "Nxtpaper UI," is also optimized so that users can choose between full-color and black-and-white modes.

TCL privately demoed concept versions of the TCL 40 NXTPAPER at CES earlier this year, as captured by Android Authority. Android Authority

To fully reap the benefits of the display, TCL is selling an optional T-pen that writes and glides across the phones with textural feedback similar to that of using a pencil on paper. It's basically Paperlike's screen protectors for the iPad but baked into Android phones.

Also: Best phone deals right now: Save on the latest iPhones and Androids

As for the rest of the specs, both TCL 40 Nxtpaper models feature 256GB of storage (with microSD card expansion), 5,000mAh batteries, 3.5mm audio jacks, side-mounted fingerprint sensors, and triple camera setups.

The big question really is how scratch-prone are these matte-frosted screens and do they get bright enough for outdoor use. We'll put all of that to the test when the devices arrive for review. What's certain is that TCL has a trump card of a display feature, capable of changing the way we see and interact with our everyday devices, and it knows it.