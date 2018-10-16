Tech-support scams: Microsoft reveals that fraudsters are still fooling too many people

Tech-support scams probably aren't vanishing any time soon. But Microsoft's latest survey on the scourge found some positive news: more consumers today know that tech firms like Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft won't make unsolicited contact.

Microsoft's 2018 global tech-support scam research found that consumers have "developed a healthy skepticism" about unsolicited contact from tech and software companies.

The scams includes calls, emails, and pop-up ads that purport to be from a well-known tech company claiming to offer a fix for malware or other tech problems.

In 2016 Microsoft's global tech-support scam research found that 37 percent of respondents said it was likely that tech companies would contact them out of the blue to offer assistance with tech problems. Today, however, 25 percent find it likely the companies would do this.

"Unsolicited contact has become a red flag for consumers that signals a potential scam," notes Microsoft in the report.

Microsoft says it receives 11,000 complaints per month from people who've fallen victim to scammers pretending to be from companies like Microsoft, Dell and Apple.

While more people across all age groups are distrustful of unsolicited contact from tech companies, nearly a third of Millennials and Gen Z youth believe unsolicited contact is normal.

Microsoft also found links between the types of activities young people do online and those who lost money. These activities included sharing email in exchange for content, downloading entertainment, and using torrent sites.

Microsoft's 2018 research surveyed 16,048 adult internet users in 16 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the UK, and USA.

Another bright spot is that there's been a three percentage point decline in the number of respondents who report losing money after being confronted with a tech-support scam. Worldwide, the figure fell from nine percent in 2016 to six percent in 2018.

Additionally, the percentage of users who decided against interacting with the scammers rose from 32 percent in 2016 to 37 percent in 2018, meaning more people are avoiding the scam completely.

And while pop-up ads and windows remained the most common way tech-support scammers reach potential victims, pop-ups have surprisingly been on the decline. Microsoft notes that consumer use of pop-up ad-blockers may have helped here.

The US has seen a dramatic decline in the percentage of people who encountered a tech-support scam and actually lost money, which has fallen from 21 percent in 2016 to just six percent today. Those reporting losses in India also fell from 22 percent to 14 percent.

The percentage who report financial losses in other countries ranged between three and nine percent, though money losses have increased in Denmark, Germany, and the UK.

Previous and related coverage

Google to tech-support scammers: We're about to get even tougher on your ads

A new verification system for all tech-support advertisers aims to block scammers.

Windows warning: Tech-support scammers are ramping up attacks, says Microsoft

Windows 10 security won't protect you from tech-support scammers' lies and trickery.

Microsoft warns: Bogus Apple, Windows tech support sites open your phone app

Tech-support scam sites now contain click-to-call to "help" victims more easily contact their sham hotlines.

Google robocall scam: We're suing hustlers who pretend to be us, warns Google

Scam robocallers tell victims: call us now or your Google business listing will labeled closed.

Yet again, Google tricked into serving scam Amazon ads

At the top of search results for "Amazon" was a bad ad, trying to tricking users into falling for a tech support scam.

Windows Chrome users: Tech-support scams try new trick to freeze your browser

Get an ad-blocker if you want to dodge tech-support scammers' latest rapid-download ruse.

Ransomware, tech-support scams or email fraud: Which cybercrimes cost victims most?

Not all online crimes are equal in their impact.

Microsoft to Windows 7, Windows 8 users: We're about to end forum tech support

If you have a Windows 7 or 8, Office 2013, or Surface Pro problem, you'll have to rely on the community for answers.

Microsoft: Tech support scams rose by 24% in 2017, costing some victims thousands of dollars TechRepublic

Social engineering scams make even the best security solutions useless, Microsoft said. It wants industry-wide collaboration to solve the problem.

How to avoid tech support scams CNET

Scammers are getting craftier, according to a new report. Follow these tips to keep your money and identity safe.