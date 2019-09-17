Telstra bringing eSIM support to iPhones

Alongside the release of the iPhone 11 models, Telstra will be extending eSIM functionality to its consumer and small business customers.

The technology has been within Australia's incumbent telco since 2017 when it launched Telstra One Number, and earlier this year the telco extended its use to certain Windows 10 hardware.

Apple has supported eSIMs since the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR round of annoucements, while Google has supported eSIM since the Pixel 2.

The full list of eSIM-capable smartphone and tablets supported by Telstra is:

iPhone 11 models

iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

Apple iPad Pro 11

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (Gen 3)

Apple iPad Air (Gen 3)

Apple iPad Mini (Gen 5)

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 LTE

Rival Australian telco Optus also unveiled eSIM functionality in 2017. Optus owner Singtel first started supporting eSIMs in January 2017.

