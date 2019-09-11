Australian iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max pricing

Prices for the latest iPhone iteration have been released through Apple's site, with Australia's telcos yet to release pricing at the time of writing.

Pre-orders for the phone will kick off at 10pm on September 13.

Three iPhone 11 models were unveiled by Apple on Tuesday.

All three models have a choice of three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The standard iPhone 11 will feature a 6.1-inch LED Retina display, an A13 Bionic processor, and a pair of 12 megapixel cameras on its back.

A 64GB iPhone 11 will cost AU$1200, 128GB will be AU$1,280, and 256GB will be $1,500.

The 11 Pro and Pro Max also feature an A13 chip, but have a trio of 12 megapixel cameras on the back, as well as a 12 megapixel front facing camera. The 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Max Pro has a 6.5-inch version of the same panel.

A 64GB iPhone 11 Pro is priced at AU$1,750, 128GB is set at AU$2,000, and 256GB will cost AU$2,350.

For the 11 Pro Max, the price is an extra AU$150 on top of the 11 Pro pricing.

The 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost AU$1,900, 128GB will be AU$2,150, and the 256GB version tops out at AU$2,500.

