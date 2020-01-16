Tesla aims for ‘designed in China' vehicles

Image: Tesla

Tesla has started looking for local Chinese talent to join its upcoming design and research and development centre in Shanghai after it successfully shipped Chinese produced Model 3 vehicles earlier this year.

The new centre would help realise the company's ambitions of not only making vehicles in China but also designing them there as well, Tesla said on its official Sina Weibo account on Wednesday.

Local talent would help design original Tesla cars that would eventually be shipped to the global market, according to the hiring post.

On January 7, Tesla shipped the first batch of its Chinese produced Model 3 vehicles to consumers. The retail price of the Chinese electric car have a lower starting price of 290,000 yuan from the previous 353,800 Yuan -- a discount of 18% from the US-made vehicles.

Chinese reports said the Shanghai manufacturing plant, which was completed in only 10 months, has effectively helped Tesla cut as much as 65% in costs when making the Model 3 cars.

During the launch ceremony of the Chinese produced Model 3 cars earlier this month, Musk said Tesla would not be what it is today without the support of the Chinese government and consumers, according to Chinese media reports.

Tesla's success in China, both in manufacturing and sales, has opened up growth potential for local Chinese companies like battery and components makers. Some industry insiders believe Tesla could bring about its own supply-chain success just like Apple did in China.

Related coverage

Tesla is three years ahead of all its competitors

ARK Invest has estimated that Tesla is three years ahead of its electric vehicle (EV) production peers based on its battery production and efficiency capabilities, autonomous hardware and AI, and the massive amount of autonomous driving data.

New fatal Tesla crash: US road traffic regulator probes possible Autopilot link

US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigates another crash potentially involving Autopilot.E

Elon Musk: Older Tesla cars set for full self-driving chip upgrade in Q4

Elon Musk teases the full self-driving computer upgrade.

Tesla's mystery pickup: Electric cybertruck unveiled on November 21, says Elon Musk

Two years after teasing the idea of a Tesla pickup truck, the company will unveil it later this month.

Making smart tech for cars is harder than people think (TechRepublic)

The CTO of Panasonic Automotive explains why building tech for cars is a lot harder than just putting a cellphone in the dash.