The $25 accessory every MacBook owner needs

Got your eye on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro? Or maybe you already have a MacBook or MacBook Pro that's serving you well. Of maybe you aren't a macOS user and instead have a Windows 10 or even Linux laptop.
No matter what platform your run, if you own a USB-C laptop, you need to buy this cheap $25 accessory. Why? Because it could save your laptop.
So, what is this accessory? It's a 20-pin USB-C magnetic breakaway connector that acts like the old MagSafe connector.
The connector is a standard USB-C type connector that is attached to a dongle using a magnet. The magnet is strong enough to keep the connector together but will allow the connector to separate if the cable is given a tug that is strong enough to take the laptop on a journey groundwards.
The connector is rated for 100W (20V/5A) power transfer, which is what I use if for, but it is also good for data and can support a throughput of 10Gbps, and can support 4K@30Hz video output.
Must read: Volta XL: A cable that can stop you destroying your precious MacBook
Usage is simple -- plug the USB-C connector into the laptop, and connect your USB-C charge cable to the breakaway part of the assembly, and you are ready to go.
Given the price of high-end USB-C laptops, $25 is a small price to pay for a little insurance against dragging the laptop to the floor via the cable.
See also:
- The world's best power bank: The Zendure SuperTank
- More weird and super useful gadgets (that make great gifts too!)
- iPhone and iPad owners have been in a mad rush to install iOS 13
- Where Google's Pixel 4 and Apple's iPhone 11 fail
- iOS 13: New features you might have missed
- How to dramatically improve your typing speed on an iPad (or make your typing more accurate)
- iOS 13 battery life bad? Top tips to fix battery drain issues
- Must-have productivity apps and accessories for the iPad Pro
Join Discussion