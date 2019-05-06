10 super sweet laptops that come with Linux pre-installed

See it now: XPS 13 at Dell

Configure this sweet machine with up to an 8th generation Kaby Lake i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD. Dell will sell it to you with Ubuntu pre-installed.

While Dell is known for offering Linux pre-installed, we found a number of higher-end Dell machines previously listed as supporting Linux that no longer are available with Linux. So shop carefully. Even so, the XPS 13 is sweet, even if you're limited to onboard Intel UHD graphics.

