/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones iPhone

The 4 iOS 16 settings you need to turn off now to save your data

This will help to stop you burning through your cellular data plan in a matter of days.
adrian-kingsley-hughes
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
ios-16-widgets-lock-screen
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Your iPhone wants to be connected 24/7, and Apple has built a whole raft of features into iOS that wants to take advantage of that connection.

Problem is, using these features can put a serious dent in your cellular data plan, which either means that you end up paying extra fees or being kicked to a lower-speed tier by your provider.

Also: iOS 16: How to get the most out of your iPhone's new lock screen

See also

OK, let's take a tour of the settings in iOS 16 that are the ones most likely to burn a hole in your data plan.

I don't mind paying for something that I need and that's useful, but many of these services can wait until I'm on Wi-Fi.

And bear in mind that even if you have an unlimited plan, your provider may still limit how much high-speed bandwidth you have available.

If you have a totally unlimited plan, then you can leave all these on and not worry about any consequences.

Backing up over Cellular

This is one of those settings that Apple warns might "cause you to exceed your cellular data plan." It does an important task -- it backs up your iPhone data to iCloud -- but as long as you have Wi-Fi coverage on a regular basis (say a few times a day), this is a setting that can be safely turned off.

Go to Settings > [tap on your name at the top] > iCloud > iCloud Backup and tap the Back Up Over Cellular toggle.

Photos

People take a lot of photos and pushing these over the cellular network can use up a lot of data.

Go to Settings > Photos > Cellular Data. Here you have two settings:

  • Cellular Data: Uses a proportion of your allowance
  • Unlimited Updates: Full upload and download, which Apple warns "may cause you to exceed your cellular data plan."

Personally, I have both turned off because it's a heavy user of both data and battery.

App Store

Apps -- and app updates -- can be huge and downloading them over a cellular connection can take a huge chunk of your data allowance. Unless you're in some big rush to download or update an app, I'd wait until Wi-Fi is available.

Go to Settings > App Store and tap the Cellular Data toggle.

TV

This is another one of those features that can use a lot of data if left unchecked. The occasional TV show might not be that bad, but streaming movie after movie is going to hit your data hard.

Go to Settings > TV and tap the Use Cellular Data toggle.

If on, under Cellular you have two options:

  • High Quality: Uses the most data
  • Automatic: Uses an optimized stream which uses less data

Apple

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

More than 20 people stood in line at the supermarket. No one wanted self-checkout
A woman scans a container of strawberries at self checkout.

More than 20 people stood in line at the supermarket. No one wanted self-checkout

Linus Torvalds: Rust will go into Linux 6.1
Rust

Linus Torvalds: Rust will go into Linux 6.1

Windows 11 22H2: How to get Microsoft's latest OS update and what's coming next
windows1122h2howtogetwhatsnext

Windows 11 22H2: How to get Microsoft's latest OS update and what's coming next