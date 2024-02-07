The Apple Vision Pro is getting enterprise device management

June Wan/ZDNET

We've heard the Apple Vision Pro is a glimpse into the future, but could it also transform the future of work? The Vision Pro headset is getting its first software update soon, including enterprise features for the first time.

Apple is including the Vision Pro in its device management system, which lets IT departments easily manage the device with other Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. These features are available through the VisionOS 1.1 software update, which is available in beta today.

Apple includes different capabilities for the Vision Pro as part of the device management system, including single sign-on (SSO), identity management, and other security features already available in Apple devices.

Vision Pro's enterprise device management suggests Apple sees the enterprise sector as a significant market for the Vision Pro. Making the Vision Pro manageable for IT departments alongside other Apple devices simplifies the deployment, security, and management within business organizations, which could encourage more enterprises to adopt Apple's technologies.

Apple has always sold the Vision Pro as a productivity device, an entry into spatial computing through augmented reality (AR). But as a device that offers a virtual reality experience, the Vision Pro is also marketed for entertainment and play, letting users watch movies, play games, and watch sports on the headset as an immersive experience, thanks to spatial audio and a sprawling display.

Expanding Vision Pro's reach as an enterprise solution signals a belief in the growth potential of VR and AR in professional settings. AR in businesses isn't uncommon: Various industries use AR to improve efficiency and accuracy in different tasks. AR is used in manufacturing to display assembly instructions in order to reduce errors, in healthcare for medical training and surgery visualization, and in retail to help customers visualize products in their own space before purchasing.