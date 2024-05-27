'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Apple Watch SE is $60 off this Memorial Day, and it's my favorite purchase this year
Apple's popular watch wearables are available in several models, and the Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the latest base model watch to hit the market. While it's not packed with all the features of the Series 9, it offers great value for those looking to track basic health and fitness metrics, keep in contact with ease, and benefit from connection to the Apple ecosystem.
Apple's Watch Series 9 saw several price drops during the holiday shopping season, as did other models like the Ultra, Ultra 2, and Series 8. And right now, you can grab Apple's most up-to-date base model, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), for $50 or $60 off its regular price, depending on where you shop.
The Apple Watch SE dropped to $189 at several major retailers, including Amazon and Walmart -- offering shoppers a savings of $60 off the wearable's regular price of $249, and for only $10 more than the discounted price we saw offered during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can grab a similar deal for the Watch SE for $199 at Best Buy, too.
If you're not looking for the advanced features offered in the newer Series 8, 9, or Ultra and Ultra 2 models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials. You'd be surprised how well this model compares to Apple's other contenders.
The SE offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) does offer some of the same health and safety features as the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.
During Black Friday sales, I upgraded from the Series 3 Apple Watch to the 40mm SE model, and I've never been happier with a tech purchase. The SE has all the necessary features without the complicated bells and whistles I didn't want (or need) -- yet it still offers a crisp display, fast response rate, and seamless use. It's perfect for tracking my workouts and walks, and for quickly answering texts, emails, and more.
Grab the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) now and upgrade your or a loved one's smartwatch setup this summer.
